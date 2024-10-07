SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.29.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.21. 5,453,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,564. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.43 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $229.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

