SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,566 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 845,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,413. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.