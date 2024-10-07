SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

