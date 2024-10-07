SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.54. 2,252,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.61 and a 200-day moving average of $236.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $274.16. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

