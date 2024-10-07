SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,817 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.40. 1,431,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

