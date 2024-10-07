SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSPN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.86. 19,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,404. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.