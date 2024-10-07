SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSPF traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $68.68. 9,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,351. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

