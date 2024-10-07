Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $482.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,248,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,608,520. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day moving average of $461.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

