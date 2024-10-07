Myecfo LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Myecfo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 67,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

