Myecfo LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

