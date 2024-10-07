O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 13.6% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,151.42. The company had a trading volume of 249,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,075.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,171.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.79.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

