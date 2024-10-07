SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.10. 439,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,605. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

