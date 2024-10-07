Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, reaching $331.23. 49,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,439. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $343.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.