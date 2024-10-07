Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,987. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $174.62 and a 1-year high of $222.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.27 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

