Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 3.16% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 402.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 159.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company had a trading volume of 127,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,836. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.