Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,841,000 after buying an additional 278,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,527,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,186,000 after buying an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,633,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $259.24. The stock had a trading volume of 82,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.