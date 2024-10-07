Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 2% Lower This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $268.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00042756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

