Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.11 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $55.11 million and $166,092.23 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,445.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00521885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00104264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00232279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00073473 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,834,412 coins and its circulating supply is 77,834,706 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

