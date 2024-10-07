Komodo Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $34.32 million and $1.33 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00046531 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,508,311 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

