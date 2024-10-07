Vertcoin Price Tops $0.0513 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and $18,729.49 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,445.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.00521885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00104264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00029881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.05 or 0.00232279 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00030420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00073473 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,427,247 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

