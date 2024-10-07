Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $4,522.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,991.01 or 0.40020724 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.