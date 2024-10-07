Maker (MKR) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Billion

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Maker has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $92.29 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1,401.45 or 0.02244281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 904,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,257 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

