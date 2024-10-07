WAX One Day Volume Tops $5.85 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $116.97 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,261,770,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,505,973,444 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,261,336,910.5319047 with 3,505,773,444.023481 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0342602 USD and is up 5.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,155,370.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

