International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 27,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.12. 3,419,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $227.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.35.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

