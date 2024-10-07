389 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,061.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 98.1% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VOO traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $521.91. 3,951,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,414. The company has a market cap of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

