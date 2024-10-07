iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.88 and last traded at $177.65, with a volume of 1077238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.21.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.36 and a 200 day moving average of $169.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

