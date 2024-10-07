Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-200 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, October 8th.
NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,837,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,584. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.
