Evmos Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evmos has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $143,959.61 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos, originally conceptualized as Ethermint in 2016 by engineers Federico Kunze Küllmer, Akash Khosla, and Nic Z, is a permissionless blockchain network. Designed for a seamless user experience, Evmos enables the creation of applications that work across multiple blockchains. This cross-chain development approach allows applications to be built once but accessed from various chains, fostering an environment where users can interact with applications regardless of their base blockchain. Evmos is also a hub for decentralized applications (dApps) that challenge traditional systems in sectors like finance and governance. The network’s currency, $EVMOS, powers peer-to-peer transactions and interactions with these dApps. Technologically, Evmos stands on a scalable Proof-of-Stake architecture compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine and is built upon the Cosmos SDK, ensuring high transaction speed and flexibility.”

