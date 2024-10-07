Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $395.44 Million (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $395.44 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,505.89 or 0.04012943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH launched on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 241,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 239,095.20712438. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,552.24097441 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,759,714.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

