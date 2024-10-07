StakeWise Staked ETH 1-Day Volume Hits $2.25 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $108.18 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,504.31 or 0.04010411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,197 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,197.28508188. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,565.57907825 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,858,635.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

