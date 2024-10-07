zkSync Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $482.92 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, zkSync has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $482.92 million and approximately $72.57 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official website for zkSync is zksync.io. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.13270017 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $45,529,811.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

