Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) One Day Volume Hits $9.97 Million

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and approximately $9.97 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.47 or 0.00252171 BTC.

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,126,172,896 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,126,172,895.7189956. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10373775 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,742,881.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

