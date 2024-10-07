Decred (DCR) Market Capitalization Achieves $197.74 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. Decred has a market capitalization of $197.74 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00019348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007371 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,991.01 or 0.40020724 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,366,144 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.