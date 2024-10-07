ANyONe Protocol Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a total market cap of $100.13 million and $806,025.00 worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ANyONe Protocol Profile

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,352,179 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. The official website for ANyONe Protocol is anyone.io.

ANyONe Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 91,822,470.35181649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.13576974 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $710,874.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANyONe Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANyONe Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANyONe Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

