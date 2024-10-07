Sanctum Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $176.93 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $176.93 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $179.71 or 0.00287795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 984,510 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,004,055.23867421. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 185.5801725 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,315,209.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

