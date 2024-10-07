Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.32, for a total transaction of $3,446,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,497,131.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,530,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,117,604. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.64 and its 200-day moving average is $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $814.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.