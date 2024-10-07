JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.30 and last traded at $211.54. 1,725,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 9,109,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

