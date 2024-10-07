Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $167.37 and last traded at $167.70. Approximately 3,282,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,858,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.56.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total transaction of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,129,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,592 shares of company stock worth $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 455,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

