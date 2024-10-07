iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.86 and last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 1523229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.10.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

