Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.4% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 51,000,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,455,102. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

