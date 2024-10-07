Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Sells 384 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.64 on Monday, reaching $583.56. 2,533,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,113. The business has a fifty day moving average of $582.24 and a 200-day moving average of $527.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

