Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.28 and its 200-day moving average is $309.48. The company has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

