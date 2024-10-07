POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 1963349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

POET Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.