Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.17. 11,459,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,830. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $284.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.04. The company has a market cap of $420.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

