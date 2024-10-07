Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.90 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2.90 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,382,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,357,606.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00317606 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $73.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.