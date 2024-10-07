Maverick Protocol Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.00 million and $5.93 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,832,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 428,832,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.18702957 USD and is up 6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $3,986,985.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

