Raydium Achieves Market Capitalization of $468.88 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00002854 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $468.88 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,810,691 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

