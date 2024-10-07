Rarible Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.12 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Rarible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $46.12 million and $633,294.18 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.03 or 0.00252197 BTC.
Rarible Token Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation.
Rarible Token Trading
