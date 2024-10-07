SALT Price Tops $0.0154 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $219.80 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01564744 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $108.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

