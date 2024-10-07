Notcoin (NOT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $172.70 Million

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $826.58 million and $172.70 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00812393 USD and is up 12.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $121,369,851.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

